Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.74 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.2 %

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

ORLY stock traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $703.35. The stock had a trading volume of 517,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,797. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $708.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $673.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

