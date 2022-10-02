Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after buying an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.37. 5,394,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $98.94.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

