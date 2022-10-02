Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.86. 6,403,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

