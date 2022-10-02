Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,489,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,896,000 after buying an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $515,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.51. 1,312,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,385. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.