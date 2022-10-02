Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.67. 22,266,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,317,396. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

