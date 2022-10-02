Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 344 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.82. 3,267,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,416. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.73 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.04.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.70.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

