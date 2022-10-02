Successful Portfolios LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 35.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $176.32 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.97.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.57.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

