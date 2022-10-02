Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SCHR opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $56.81.
