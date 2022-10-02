Successful Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Intuit by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $387.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.03. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

