Successful Portfolios LLC Reduces Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $49.76 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

