Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

