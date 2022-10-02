Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.54. 1,486,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,668. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.