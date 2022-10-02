Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,543 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,767,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,801. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

