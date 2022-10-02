Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VNQ traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.17. 9,023,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,600. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.