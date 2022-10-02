Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,637 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after buying an additional 333,937 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,578,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.26. 2,366,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,370. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.30.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

