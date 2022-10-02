Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,346,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.83.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

