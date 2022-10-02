Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,617 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,906,000 after acquiring an additional 689,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after buying an additional 147,587 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,220,000 after buying an additional 388,256 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,776,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after buying an additional 100,899 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after buying an additional 271,874 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PFFD remained flat at $20.51 during trading on Friday. 2,243,462 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.