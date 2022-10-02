Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $180,650,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,832,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,817. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

