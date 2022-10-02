Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,079 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after buying an additional 265,617 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,301,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,335,000 after buying an additional 33,303 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,170,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,018,000 after buying an additional 33,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 889,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after buying an additional 148,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. 623,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,063. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

