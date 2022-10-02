Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 17,984 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $74.82. 10,719,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

