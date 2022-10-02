StormX (STMX) Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges

StormX (STMX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. StormX has a total market capitalization of $70.40 million and $5.78 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StormX has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StormX

StormX was first traded on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StormX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars.

