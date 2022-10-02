Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SREDY opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

