Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SREDY opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

Get Storebrand ASA alerts:

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.