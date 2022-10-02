Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SREDY opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Storebrand ASA (SREDY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.