StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Insurance by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.