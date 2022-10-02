StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.62. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

