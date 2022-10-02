Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $437.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

In related news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1,153.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 448,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 412,727 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 175.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

