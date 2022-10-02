Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Rating Increased to Buy at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,054,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

