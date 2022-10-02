STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:STE opened at $166.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.