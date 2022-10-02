Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

STRY has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starry Group to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Starry Group stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62. Starry Group has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Starry Group will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,258,893 shares in the company, valued at $31,969,762.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Starry Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Starry Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Starry Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Starry Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Starry Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

