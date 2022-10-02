SSP Group (LON:SSPG) PT Lowered to GBX 320 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.20) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 315 ($3.81).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 189.85 ($2.29) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.35 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

