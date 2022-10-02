Splintershards Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Splintershards has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $2.31 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004640 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $308.99 or 0.01610270 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031587 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 932,859,282 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Splintershards is https://reddit.com/r/Splinterlands. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

