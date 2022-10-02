Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Short Interest Update

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 6,320,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday. Melius started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.82. 3,532,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,532. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 125.0% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.