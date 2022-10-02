SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.0% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SDY opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average of $124.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

