SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stake Boosted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 2.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $57.82. 105,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

