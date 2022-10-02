SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,762 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after acquiring an additional 786,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,767,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,801. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

