SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,751 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.2% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $40,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 216,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 162.2% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

