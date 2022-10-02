SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Lifted by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.8% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $25.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $38.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

