SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWIGet Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,568 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 4.30% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $66,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 195,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $21.21 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

