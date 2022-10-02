SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $262,474.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $262,474.00 and approximately $126,019.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004588 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00045873 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $309.51 or 0.01611588 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00032511 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. The official website for SparkPoint Fuel is srk.finance.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

