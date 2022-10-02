S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Trimmed by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 0.7% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 31,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 218,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,728,000 after purchasing an additional 74,369 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $305.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.08 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.45.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.