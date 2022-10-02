Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Cut by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,903 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 50,101 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for 3.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $30.84 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

