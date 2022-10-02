SolFarm 1-Day Volume Reaches $497,729.00 (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. SolFarm has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One SolFarm coin can currently be bought for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SolFarm Profile

SolFarm was first traded on April 30th, 2021. SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SolFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Tulip Protocol is the first yield aggregation platform built on Solana with auto-compounding vault strategies.The TULIP token is designed to shift towards governance. Currently, on-chain governance is not available but is being developed by the Solana Foundation. Once this is ready, the protocol will shift governance to token holders. Telegram | Discord “

