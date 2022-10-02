SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $359.68.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $231.46 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.14.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,781 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 72,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,958,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

