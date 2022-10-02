SOLA Token Price Tops $0.0021 (SOLA)

SOLA Token (SOLA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. SOLA Token has a market cap of $56,832.61 and $28,730.00 worth of SOLA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLA Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SOLA Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,297.76 or 0.99994502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064903 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064910 BTC.

SOLA Token Profile

SOLA Token is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2017. SOLA Token’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOLA Token’s official website is sola.foundation. The official message board for SOLA Token is medium.com/solaplatform.

Buying and Selling SOLA Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana's scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana's mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world's financial systems. "

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLA Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

