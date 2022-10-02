SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $20,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after buying an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,266 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,560. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.22 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.03.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

