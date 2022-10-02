SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 285 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 132,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,002 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,456. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $112.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50.

