SNS Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,530,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

MGC traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.82. The stock had a trading volume of 338,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,107. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.36. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $124.69 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

