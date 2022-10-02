SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.47. 8,431,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,479. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

