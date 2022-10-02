SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. 7,156,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,094. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

