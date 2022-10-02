SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 382,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 87,752 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $235,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,336,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. 10,719,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,525. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

