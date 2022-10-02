Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Up 23.3% in September

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,102,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,733. Snow Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $202,841,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres located in Manitoba.

